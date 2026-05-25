Alizeh Shah mocks viral short-hair trend

Well-known showbiz queen Alizeh Shah recently took a dig at the short haircut trend that is currently gaining rapid attention in the entertainment industry, sparking a fresh debate across social media platforms.

The adoption of short hairstyles has become increasingly common and popular among actresses in recent years. Hania Aamir was one of the prominent figures to adopt a short look in various dramas, even using wigs for certain roles. Following her, actresses like Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Saboor Aly, and Sajal Aly also embraced the short-hair aesthetic.

Interestingly, Alizeh Shah herself starred in the drama Tanaa Banaa with a short-hair appearance and has sported a bob cut in the past. However, she has now issued a sarcastic statement regarding the very trend she once followed.

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The 23-year-old actress wrote in an Instagram story: “For God’s sake, stop sacrificing your hair by being inspired by actresses. Half of the actresses pin up their hair and the other half wear wigs. The remaining half who actually cut their hair will eventually resort to wigs anyway. Meanwhile, it will take you three years to grow it back, which is a very long period. Adopting a short hairstyle is a kind of self-torture.”

Social media has since been flooded with mixed opinions following her remarks. Many netizens pointed out the irony, noting that Alizeh Shah was one of the first showbiz faces to popularize the trend and has now become a major critic of an aesthetic she once championed.

On the other hand, some users strongly supported her statement, arguing that she is simply warning young girls about the reality of the industry—reminding them that while actresses can easily rely on professional wigs and styling, ordinary people cannot.