‘Another side of me’: Alizeh Shah’s Insta reel goes viral

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah has treated her Insta fam with a new lip-sync reel going viral on social media.

On Sunday, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor blessed the feeds of her four million followers on the photo and video sharing social application with a cute reel clip featuring her new look. “Got another side of me,” Shah wrote in the caption of the Insta post.

The clip sees the young diva lip-sync to a trending reel track while flaunting her specs look. The viral video was played thousands of times within hours and garnered numerous likes and comments for the celebrity on the gram.

Before the reel, Alizeh Shah also shared some clicks from what looks like the location of her next project. “Yeah i am what i am. I dont have no time for no misunderstandings again,” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery, in a pretty red and white outfit.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizootiful 🤍 (@alizehshahofficial) Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen as the protagonist Romaisa with Sami Khan in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’.

