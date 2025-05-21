Alizeh Shah reacts to plastic surgery rumors

Pakistani actor Alizeh Shah has broken her silence after reports made the rounds on social media about her plastic surgery.

The actor, who is consistently under the spotlight for her fashion statements and social media posts, once again became the talk of the town over her changing looks.

Several users on social media platforms claimed that Alizeh Shah had undergone cosmetic surgery, drawing a reaction from the Pakistani actor in a subtle and strong way.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the actor denied rumours of plastic surgery, saying that her looks changed over time.

“Please, for God’s sake! I haven’t undergone any cosmetic surgeries, leave me alone. I’ve just lost some weight, which is why I look different. When I did Ehd e Wafa, I was only seventeen. Everyone on the set knows that it was my mother who signed the contract on my behalf because I didn’t even have an ID card,” she said in the video.

Alizeh Shah added, “How do you guys expect a person to look the same even after six years? I am currently 23 years old, how can I look like 17.”

The Pakistani actor has, on several occasions, requested social and mainstream media for space amid criticism of her life choices.

In April this year, Alizeh Shah claimed that consistent trolling left a lasting effect on her physical and mental health.

In a long note on her Instagram Stories, Shah penned, “The trolling, the constant criticism, the negativity didn’t just hurt me emotionally, it’s now affecting my physical health. It reached a point where I had no choice but to isolate myself completely, not just from social media, but from everyone around me.”