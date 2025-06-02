Alizeh Shah reacts to relentless criticism on her wardrobe choices

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah hit back at keyboard warriors for relentless criticism towards her wardrobe choices, adding that she has never been forced by her family to dress a certain way.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Weeks after she went off Instagram following an announcement note, Alizeh Shah returned to the social site to address the trolls on their constant criticism of her clothes and lifestyle choices. The celebrity maintained that she has dressed up the same way her whole life, and her family has no issue with those choices; therefore, no one else should either.

“Let’s get one thing clear. I’ve worn sleeveless clothes, shorts, and skirts since I was a child. It’s how I was raised,” she began to write. “My mother never forced me into outdated ideas of how a girl should dress. She never forced tradition on me. She raised me with love, not limitations. She saw me for the child I was, & for the emotional, expressive woman that I was becoming.”

“It’s not new to the camera. I’ve worn similar outfits before and never asked for permission. So why is it now that I’m being trolled, judged, and threatened?” she questioned. “And for what? Being honest? Dressing the way I always have, or not fitting into someone else’s idea of who I should be?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“This isn’t about clothes. It’s about control. I’m not here to be anyone’s idea of ‘acceptable’. I’ve worked for everything I have, and I don’t need your permission. What’s truly disturbing isn’t my appearance! It’s the obsession with tearing someone down just because they’re visible,” maintained the ‘Taqdeer’ actor.

She concluded by suggesting, “If my confidence bothers you, maybe ask yourself why?”

On the work front, Alizeh Shah has delivered impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Taqdeer’, ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

Also Read: Shady dinners to closed-door rituals: Alizeh Shah slams unethical industry norms