Alizeh Shah reflects on her ‘ashamed’ past after deleting Instagram posts

Alizeh Shah has deleted all her photos and posts from Instagram in an emotional move.

Taking to her Instagram Story over the weekend, the Taqdeer star shared a selfie video of herself, where she revealed the reason behind erasing all her posts from the social media site.

“Yup, I’ve deleted all the pictures from my Instagram,” she said in the video.

Alizeh Shah went on to confess, “And I’m happy about it, though mostly ashamed, because I really don’t know what I was doing with my life. It was all out of grief.”

“I don’t know when I’ll be back, but neither those pictures will return nor that Alizeh. It’s a little goodbye,” she added.

After her video made round on social media, many users extend heartfelt prayers for the star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

“She is strong, everyone should support her and show kindness to her, all support and prayers for your healing journey,” one wrote.

While another wished, “May Allah protect you the prettiest girl.”

“Hopping for the best. Don’t be ashamed. Just trust in Allah,” a third added.

This is not the first time the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actor has wiped out her Instagram as she previously erased all of her photos in September last year and again in April this year.

Alizeh Shah has been vocal about her mental health. She previously revealed that she has been living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of negative experiences in the entertainment industry.