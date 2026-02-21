Alizeh Shah reflects on her emotional struggles

Alizeh Shah shared her personal message, reflecting on what she described as “the hardest years” she chose forgiveness and spirituality this Ramadan.

In an Instagram post, “Last year was one of the hardest years of my life”. She further stated, “I felt lost, distant, and deeply disconnected from Allah. There were days when the darkness felt heavier than my own faith”.

She further described Ramadan as a turning point for her; she further said, “choosing to return and choosing to soften her heart”.

In her message, “I am choosing to forgive every person who ever hurt me, not because they deserve it, but because my soul deserves peace. The way I am learning to forgive His creation”.

The actor also credited her parents’ patience for helping her through a period she described as a “very dark place”. She shared, “The only light that carried me through was the hope Allah placed in my heart and the patience my parents showed me when I couldn’t even show patience to myself”.

In a self-reflective note, Shah cautioned against letting ego take over. “Sometimes we know we’re drifting, we know we’re wrong, and yet we let our ego win. That’s when we become the villain of our own story,” she wrote, urging followers not to delay repentance.

Shah’s message resonated with fans during the holy month, a time often associated with introspection and spiritual renewal. Shah is currently working on upcoming drama projects and Eid telefilms.

Shah has often used social media to speak candidly about her personal and professional struggles. In the past, she shared cryptic posts hinting at alleged mistreatment within the industry and publicly addressed disputes involving senior figures.