‘If you misbehave, why should I stay quiet?’

Alizeh Shah has finally responded to her director/co-actor Yasir Nawaz who made headlines almost a month ago after he said that she was difficult to work with.

Although Alizeh kept mum when the comments first went viral, she addressed them in a conversation with celeb Ali Safina earlier this week. “Just like all five fingers are not the same, every person is different and cannot connect with everyone,” she said.

“Our sets are like a family, and just like in a family sometimes you may not be on good terms with your mother or father… Just because not everyone can bond well with others, they say I’m difficult to work with,” added Alizeh Shah, implying that perhaps she did not develop a good rapport with her Mera Dil Mera Dushman costar.

The young starlet was also of the view that one should be treated the way they treat others.

“I treat others how they treat me. If you misbehave with me, why should I stay quiet? So I feel like, expect to be treated the way you treat others.”

The reply comes almost a month after Yasir and his wife Nida Yasir opened up about his less-than-ideal work experience with Shah in an interview, saying that it was the first time he had difficulty building any chemistry with his co-star.

“I was very disturbed during the play,” said Yasir, admitting that at one point, he regretted working on it. He even detailed the issue saying that Alizeh Shah couldn’t keep her private life separate from her onscreen character.