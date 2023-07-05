Alizeh Shah slays the hat look: See picture

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah slayed the western dress and hat look in her latest picture going viral on social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, Alizeh Shah treated her Insta fam with the latest picture of herself.

The solo photo, captioned simply with “cant you see?” sees the celebrity serve some major British fashion goals as she slipped into a sleek, all-black bodycon dress which she styled with a big, matching hat and some rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizootiful 🤍 (@alizehshahofficial)

The ‘Taqdeer’ star sported her usual, heavily-tinted face makeup and ditched the long tousled mane for once, for the much-shorter waves.

The now-viral snap was showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for Shah in the comments section.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

On the work front, she was last seen in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ co-starring Sami Khan.

Alizeh Shah used to be very pretty: Nazish Jahangir