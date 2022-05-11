VIRAL: Alizeh Shah surprises followers with this comment

Famed actor Alizeh Shah surprised her Instagram followers with an interesting response to a fan’s question.

Turning to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Alizeh Shah shared a three-picture gallery of herself looking like a dream in an all-white attire. “Chaand jesa safayd” (White like the moon), she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The post received thousands of likes as well as lovely compliments from her 4 million Instagram followers. However, it was a comment which grabbed her attention and she couldn’t hold back from replying.

One of her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application questioned the ‘Mera Dil, Mera Dushman’ actor, “Chand ka daagh nazr nae araha jiski wajah say usko nazar nae lagti” (Where is the mark on this moon to repel the evil eye), to which Alizeh Shah replied, “lagaya ha mama ne kaan k peechay” (Mama has put it behind the ear).

Alizeh Shah is quite active on her social media accounts and enjoys a huge fan following. She often shares lovely pictures, projects’ BTS, and entertaining Tiktok videos on the feed.

Alizeh Shah has proven her mettle in TV as well as films within a short span.

