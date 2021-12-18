Alizeh Shah’s latest Instagram pictures go viral

Pakistani actor, Alizeh Shah has recently shared a bunch of photos in tomboy look, on her Instagram account.

In the recent pictures, Alizeh Shah can be seen flaunting an all-black tomboy attire. She wore a black sweater and pants, with a black woolen cap.

She shared the pictures of her look in multiple posts with interesting captions. Her posts got thousands of likes and comments from followers.

‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ star, is quite active on her social accounts and often shares entertaining Tiktok videos for her fans.

Apart from her acting stint, Alizeh Shah frequently makes way to the news headlines for candid comments, interesting posts, and viral clips. She has successfully managed to make her mark in the industry.

‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor often lands herself in ‘hot waters’, be it for her clothing choices or the viral dance clips.

Earlier this week, a video where the actor fell down on the ramp during a fashion show went viral across social media platforms.

The clip sees the star slipping on the ramp while wearing heavy clothing, after giving a dance performance with singer Shazia Manzoor. The veteran singer came to the celebrity’s aid and picked her up.

Later, Shah shared a picture of her in the attire, said that the incident happened due to confusion between the two.

