All arrangements finalized for SCO meeting in Islamabad

Pakistan is all set to host a two-day meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Islamabad from Tuesday.

The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting.

The SCO member states will be represented by Prime Minister of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang will represent his country.

The Prime Minister of Mongolia as Observer State, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan as Special Guest, will also participate in the meeting.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in fields of economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting heads of delegations on the sidelines of the meeting.

