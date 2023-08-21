All culprits of Jaranwala riot must be taken to book: CM Mohsin Naqvi

FAISALABAD: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that Jaranwala riot was one of the most tragic incidents and the Punjab government must take its all culprits to the book.

Addressing a solidarity function in Jaranwala, he said that the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had given top priority to the protection of the minority and his first official visit which he paid to Jaranwala indicated his keen interest in sharing the sufferings of Christian community.

“The objective of PM’s visit is to express complete solidarity with the Christian community”, he said and added that on his (PM) directive various steps had been taken to mitigate the sufferings of the affectees.

He further assured that each and every culprit would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that the main culprits had already been booked while efforts were expedited to identify the remaining miscreants through geo fencing, the state news agency reported.

He said that the damaged churches would be repaired and affected families would be compensated. The repair work of two churches had already been completed and work on another was in progress.

He said that as soon as the remaining churches would be handed over to the government, these would be repaired and renovated on top priority basis.

He said that each affected family would get Rs.2 million and this process had been started right now.

“I shall ensure justice to every affectee and I may pay repeated visit to Jaranwala to satisfy the Christian community”, he added.