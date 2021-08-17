‘All-inclusive settlement’ in Afghanistan vital for peace, prosperity: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said Pakistan is “willing to do everything possible to help Afghanistan achieve an all-inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity”.

Speaking to an eight member delegation of Afghan leaders, he said the country desires “broad-based relations” with Afghanistan and reiterated that Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation included Salahuddin Rabbani, Muhammad Younis Qanooni, Ustad Muhammad Karim Khalili, Ahmed Zia Masoud, Ustad Muhammad Muhaqiq, Ahmed Wali Masoud, Abdul Latif Pidram and Khalid Noor met with.

The current situation in Afghanistan was discussed at length, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sacrifices, untiring efforts and contributions for peace, stability and socio-economic development of Afghanistan, it said, adding the delegation also expressed their views regarding way-forward for Afghanistan.