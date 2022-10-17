All Karachi trader alliance calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met the All Karachi Trader alliance delegation in the governor’s house, ARY News reported on Monday.

Different matters related to loading shedding and street crime were discussed in the meeting. The government will make sure to resolve all your problems, Tessori assured the trader’s delegation.

Governor Sindh promised to visit all the trade centres in the city.

Highlighting the important role of traders in the economic development of the province Governor Sindh said “traders have an important role in the economical development of the province.”

He further said “government urge the trader community to actively participate in flood relief activities.

