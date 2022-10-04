All legitimate demands of farmers will be accepted: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of People’s Party leaders arrived at protest sit-in of farmers to express to express solidarity, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PPP delegation, led by Qamar Zaman Kaira, was also comprised of Faisal Karim Kundi and Chaudhry Manzoor.

“We have arrived here to express solidarity with farmers,” Kaira said. “People’s Party in each of its tenure, has improved the condition of farmers and the labourers,” Kaira said. “The party faces slurs of ‘being a party of farmers and labourers’,” PPP leader said.

“Unfortunately, despite being an agriculture-based economy, we are importing agricultural commodities,” he said. He proposed subsidy on fertilizer, seeds and DAP.

“The PPP has enhanced support price of wheat during its every tenure. The country was exporting wheat and sugar during the People’s Party rule,” he said.

“A nation could not be independent in its real sense, if it is not economically independent,” Kaira said. “We assure that all legitimate demands of farmers will be accepted,” he said. “A delegation of farmers going to meet the prime minister today,” he said.

“How the farmers will run their tube-wells with expensive electricity,” he questioned.

“While forming this government, we had made very difficult decisions and also suffered political losses owing to these decisions,” he said. “Prices of all commodities including petroleum products have soared due to these difficult decisions,” he added.

Comments