All of my projects have received good ratings, says Hiba Bukhari

Hiba Bukhari has had quite a few years on television with back to back hits and the young actress seems well aware of her screen power!

Barely a decade into her career, Hiba Bukhari says she has yet to clock a commercially flop drama serial in her resume, a fact she revealed to host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s Good Morning Pakistan,

When asked what she does if sometimes a project she has worked hard on doesn’t do well enough, Hiba Bukhari replied, “Masha Allah, Alhamdulillah I’ve been so lucky that all the dramas I’ve done have received good ratings and been loved by people.”

She also added a humble ‘thank you’ directed at the screen to her viewers.

According to Hiba, even serials that haven’t aired at primetime TV slots have done well, with one drama of hers that aired at 9 PM also raking in good ratings much to her good fortune!

Watch:

Hiba Bukhari can now be seen on ARY Digital’s new serial Berukhi, in which she is seen alongside Junaid Khan and Nazish Jahangir. The serial premiered on Sept. 15 and airs on ARY Digital at 8 PM.