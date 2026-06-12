All of Us Are Dead season 2 faces historic five-year delay until 2027

Netflix’s popular zombie series “All of Us Are Dead” is now facing a historic five-year hiatus, with the second season not expected until 2027 at the earliest.

This break in momentum is unusual for Netflix, which has thrived on the global Korean-drama surge driven by hits like “Squid Game.” Although the series was renewed in June 2022, just four months after its debut, which revitalized the zombie genre, the production faced major delays. Filming for season two only started in July 2025, more than three years after the announcement.

While fans hoped for a 2026 release after post-production, the show was not listed in Netflix’s 2026 K-drama schedule.

This five-year gap is almost unheard of in South Korea’s fast-paced TV industry, where hits like “Squid Game” returned in three years, and series like “Gyeongseong Creature” and “Alchemy of Souls” launched multiple seasons within a year. Based on a webtoon, “All of Us Are Dead” originally focused on teenagers trapped in a high school during a viral outbreak.

The first season ended with unresolved plot points, leaving viewers eager for more. Experts believe the long wait could benefit the series, allowing for well-paced episodes and higher-quality effects.

The new season will likely move from the cramped school setting to the streets of Seoul, expanding the story’s scope. It will also explore deeper lore, including the mysterious “halfbies”, hybrids of humans and zombies, who’ve been secretly living since season one.

The storyline will develop character arcs for survivors, showing how they’ve changed since the outbreak. Although the long wait has frustrated fans, the expanded city setting may help the series stay popular when it finally returns.