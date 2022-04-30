All resigning MNAs summoned in person for verification: Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday said that all MNAs, who have tendered resignations, will be summoned by him in person, ARY News reported.

They will be asked about the reason of resignation and if someone has resigned under duress, their resignation will not be accepted, the Speaker said.

He said that the resignations should be hand written. “If not in hand writing, the member will have to write the resignation letter before the Speaker,” Ashraf said.

He said if a member will affirm his resignation from the National Assembly seat, his or her resignation will be accepted.

He said a letter to the resigning members will be written after the Eid. He urged for taking the Parliament’s decision in the parliament.

He said ignoring the constitution creates complications, the constitution should be implemented at any cost. ” We all have to join hands to build the country and to create tolerance within us,” he added.

Earlier, Pervaiz Ashraf informally talking to media persons said that as Speaker he will summon all resigning MNAs including Imran Khan for verification.

“Personal confirmation from members for their resignations from the assembly seats is necessary adding that there is a complete procedure with regard to stepping down from membership of the house,” the speaker said.

