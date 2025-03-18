All-round New Zealand thump Pakistan to go 2-0 up in T20I series

A dominant display by New Zealand’s batsmen and bowlers handed Pakistan a five-wicket defeat in the second T20I at the University Oval. The hosts took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, leaving Pakistan facing an uphill battle to stay alive.

The tone for New Zealand’s victory was set by their bowlers and followed by opening duo of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, who blazed their way to a 66-run partnership. Seifert’s explosive 45 off 22 deliveries and Allen’s 38 from 16 balls left Pakistan’s bowlers reeling.

Despite a late surge by Haris Rauf, who claimed two wickets, New Zealand’s batsmen remained in control. Skipper Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Hay steered the hosts to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Pakistan’s batting woes continued as they struggled to post a competitive total. Agha Salman’s 46 off 28 deliveries was the lone bright spot in an otherwise lackluster display. The visitors’ top order crumbled, with Hasan Nawaz falling for his second consecutive duck.

New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Duffy, Sears, Sodhi, and Neesham, each claimed two wickets to strangle Pakistan’s batting. The hosts’ disciplined performance in the field ensured that Pakistan never gained momentum.

The Black Caps’ bowling performance was impressive, as they limited Pakistan’s scoring options and took regular wickets. New Zealand’s bowlers, including Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, and Jimmy Neesham, each claimed two wickets to restrict Pakistan’s batting efforts.

As the series shifts to Queenstown for the third T20I, Pakistan faces a daunting task to turn their fortunes around. New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim to seal the series with another convincing victory. The third T20I will be played on March 21 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown