All routes leading to Imran Khan’s Lahore residence sealed

LAHORE: All roads leading to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s Lahore Zaman Park residence were sealed off by police, ARY News reported.

According to details, the main artery leading to Imran Khan’s residency in Zaman Park was closed by police.

PTI senior leadership including Yasmin Rashid, Shibli Faraz, Noorul Haq Qadri are currently present with former prime minister Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence.

The former ruling party’s workers gathered outside Zaman Park, the residence of the PTI chairperson, in the wee hours of Wednesday to protect the former premier after reported intel that he may be arrested in the night.

اطلاعات ہیں کہ کٹھ پتلی حکومت آج رات چئیرمین عمران خان کو گرفتار کرنے کی کوشش کرے گی تحریک انصاف کے کارکنان اپنے لیڈر کی حفاظت کے لیے زمان پارک پہنچ رہے ہیں — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 24, 2023

The official Twitter handle for the PTI announced that there were reports that the government may try to arrest Chairman Imran Khan tonight.

Fawad Chaudhry arrest

The former federal minister was arrested by Islamabad police on Wednesday morning from outside his residence for “inciting violence against a constitutional institution”.

A court in Lahore today allowed the police to take PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad.

The PTI stalwart was presented before the court by the Islamabad Police in tight security to seek a transitory remand to transfer the former federal minister to the federal capital.

A local court in Lahore ordered to carry out a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and allowed police to take him to Islamabad.

LHC summons Islamabad, Punjab IGs

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the inspector generals of Islamabad and Punjab police today at 6pm after the authorities failed to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry before court.

The LHC ordered police to present PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in court by 1:30pm in response to a petition filed by Fawad’s lawyer, Barrister Ahmad Pansota, for the “recovery” of the PTI senior leader.

The petitioner had urged the court to recover Fawad from “illegal and unlawful confinement” and produce him before the court.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the plea and ordered the authorities to present the PTI leader before the court by 1:30pm.

As the hearing resumed at 3pm, Punjab Advocate General (AAG) Chaudhry Muhammad Jawad Yaqub told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was in the custody of the Islamabad police.

At which, the judge summoned the inspector generals of Islamabad and Punjab to court.

“The IGs of Islamabad and Punjab should appear in the court by 6pm,” Justice Sheikh ordered.

