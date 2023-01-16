All set for PTI, PML-Q merger

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to mull over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s merger offer, ARY News reported.

The senior leadership of the PML-Q and senators would participate in the meeting. Sources said that the majority of PML-Q are in favor of the PTI-Q league merger.

Moonis Elahi, son of Pervaiz Elahi is reportedly ready to merge his party into PTI, they say, adding that the formal announcement is expected today.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had proposed that its ally, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) should merge with it.

The former prime minister shared the proposal in a meeting with journalists at his Zaman Town residence last week.

