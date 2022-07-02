All set for PTI’s power show at Islamabad’s Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold a “historic” public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

The rally would be addressed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the party. The PTI chairman will himself lead a rally from Rawalpindi to the Parade Ground venue.

In a post shared on Twitter, Imran Khan has invited masses to reach Parade Ground for the party’s “historic” power show against the “imported govt’s” anti-people measures.

“InshaAllah tomorrow will be our historic Islamabad jalsa at Parade Ground against Imported govt’s pol destabilisation & crushing our people under the burden of excessive loadshedding in peak of summer & spiralling fuel prices. I will be leading a rally from Pindi to Parade Ground.”

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been put in place for today’s public meeting.

Moreover, PTI caravans from different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) have left for Islamabad to participate in the party’s power show.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter will set up a screen at Sea View beach for the live telecast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s address in Islamabad.

The Islamabad administration on Friday granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally in the federal capital on July 2 at Parade Ground.

According to a notification issued here, the former ruling party was given permission to use the venue of Parade ground by “concerned quarters”.

The NOC was issued in response to an application submitted by the party on June 27 seeking permission to hold a public rally at Parade Ground.

As per NOC, the gathering shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens of Islamabad and adjoining areas. The gathering shall not block Islamabad Expressway and should end at 12 night (between July 2 and 3).

On June 25, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced organizing a power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground and called for nationwide protests next week against the ‘imported government’.

