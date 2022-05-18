All set for PTI rally in Gujranwala today

GUJRANWALA: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Gujranwala district on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The public rally will be held at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.

A 60-feet long and 30-feet wide stage has been set at Gujranwala stadium for the PTI leadership.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been put in place for today’s public meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI is holding public rallies across the country to mount pressure on the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government to announce immediate general elections.

PTI had organised power shows in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sialkot, Swabi, Kohat and other cities since Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister.

While addressing a public meeting in Kohat on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Tuesday said that PM Shehbaz Sharif, who masqueraded as a “great administrator” is failing at governance for his only expertise lies in polishing boots, that too the US ones.

Addressing a public rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat, the PTI chief said that the “conspiracy” against his government succeeded on face but now the parties brought in power, especially the PML-N, have been badly exposed as they couldn’t control inflation nor were able to given any relief to the people of Pakistan.

