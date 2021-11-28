Allegation of ministers’ fight: PTI issues show-cause notice to MNA Riaz Fatyana

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s body of internal accountability has issued a show-cause notice to a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana after he levelled allegations of witnessing a fight between ministers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

MNA Riaz Fatyana has faced the internal accountability of the ruling political party after levelling false allegations regarding a brawl between Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Minister for State Zartaj Gul during a UN moot in Glasgow.

The PTI’s Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline issued a show-cause notice to MNA Riaz Fatyana on the request of PM’s aide Malik Amin Aslam and sought his clarification by December 4.

The show-cause notice stated that the NA lawmaker had departed for Glasgow to attend the COP26 on behalf of a non-government organisation (NGO) and illegally insisted Pakistan’s visiting team to made him part of the government’s delegation besides demanding vehicles for personal use.

It added that his inclusion in the government’s delegation was impossible without getting an approval from the prime minister. It further stated that Fatyana had also demanded the government’s delegation to provide him the conference’s card and SIM card.

The show-cause notice stated that Fatyana had levelled allegations against the delegation members after they did not fulfill the illegal demands. The MNA had alleged that the state minister Zartaj Gul had returned to Pakistan in the middle of the global event after having a fight with PM’s aide Malik Amin Aslam.

The PTI body sought evidence from MNA Riaz Fatyana regarding the alleged fight between Malik Amin Aslam and Zartaj Gul. The internal accountability’s body said that the allegation of the brawl was baseless as Gul returned to the country to attend a joint session.

Fatyana has been directed to provide written evidence or documents to prove his allegations.

