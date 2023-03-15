Alleged audio leak of President Arif Alvi, Yasmin Rashid surfaces

LAHORE: An alleged audio leak of President Arif Alvi and PTI leader Yasmin Rashid Surfaced, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the PTI leader Yasmin Rashid told President Arif Alvi in the alleged audio leak that the situation is getting out of control and the protestors have now started throwing petrol bombs. She said that before it ends up in blood shed the president should talk to someone.

The former health minister Yasmin Rashid told President Arif Alvi to interfere in this matter, to which the president asked that he didn’t understand what is she trying to say.

Yasmin Rashid warned President Arif Alvi that the situation will get worst and it may result in election delay but he responded that he had talked to them.

The PTI leader Yasmin Rashid could be heard saying that situation could result in casualties of Police and protestors and it will eventually postpone elections.

She informed president Arif Alvi that petrol bombs were thrown and a also water cannon caught fire. The PTI leader said that she was intentionally sitting outside.

The president said that that he would talk to Asad Umar, to which the Yasmin Rashid replied that he should talk to Shah Mahmood Qureshi too as he is inside with PTI chief Imran Khan.

Earlier, audio recording, purportedly that of former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and former interior minister, Ijaz Shah has emerged.

In the leaked audio clip, the woman believed to be Yasmin Rashid can purportedly be heard discussing the possible arrest of Imran Khan with another PTI leader Brig (r) Ijaz Shah.

In the audio, Dr Yasmin could be heard telling Ijaz that she had just talked to party Chairman Imran Khan, who had asked her to tell the party’s each and every ex-MNA and ex-MPA to rush to his Zaman Park residence along with workers.

PTI, police clashes enter second day

Police and other law enforcers pulled back from former premier Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence on Wednesday, putting a halt to clashes that had erupted after police tried to arrest the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

More contingents in the wee hours of Wednesday reached PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence — where a stand-off between party supporters and law enforcers has been going on for more than 20 hours — for the former prime minister’s arrest in the Toshakhana case.

A tense situation prevailed in Lahore on Wednesday morning as police made a fresh attempt to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan. Many PTI supporters have been taken into custody from around Zaman Park during Wednesday clashes.

Subsequently, celebrations erupted at Zaman Park, where PTI supporters cheered “chasing the Rangers away”.

