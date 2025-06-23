Alleged extortionist killed in Karachi SIU police encounter

KARACHI: One suspected extortionist was killed and two others were arrested in an alleged encounter with the Specialized Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi police on Monday, ARY News reported.

SSP SIU, Shoaib Memon, said a gunfight took place between police and a six-member extortion gang. One suspect was killed, two were arrested, and three managed to escape after firing at the police.

SSP Shoaib Memon claimed the arrested and killed suspects were highly dangerous and wanted criminals. He said police teams have been formed to track down the three fugitives.

During the operation, police recovered two 9mm pistols, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone used for making extortion calls to traders.

The deceased was identified as Fayyaz, while the arrested suspects were named Waqas and Rameez.

The operation was carried out after the SIU and CIA police traced the suspects’ location using technical intelligence.

According to SSP Shoaib Memon, the gang had been working in private security companies to gather intelligence on local traders, whom they later targeted for extortion. The gang had demanded Rs500,000 in extortion money from one trader. The gang had previously fired shots at traders who refused to pay extortion money.

Read More: 76 suspects killed in Karachi encounters this year: IGP

Earlier, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon said that 76 suspects have been killed in Karachi encounters from January to 15th May this year, ARY News reported.

Speaking to a delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) that called on him to discuss the law and order situation in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, the IGP said that 546 encounters were held in Karachi during the period. The delegation was led by Senior Vice President of FPCCI Saqib Fayyaz

Ghulam Nabi Memon added that 76 suspects were gunned down by the police in retaliatory actions. He said that 2249 suspects have also been nabbed from 1st January to 15th May 2024.

,