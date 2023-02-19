Alleged facilitator of KPO attack arrested

KARACHI: In a significant progress in the investigation into Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, police arrested an alleged facilitator of the attackers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

The sources also said that the police interviewed over a dozen people, during raids in various areas of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and other nearby areas.

The sources identified the suspect was arrested from Gulistan-e-Johar with the help of mobile phone link of KPO attackers.

KPO attack case registered

A case was registered after an attack on Karachi Police Office(KPO) under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The case was registered at the complaint of SHO Saddar at the CTD Civil Lines police station. Five Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants including three, who were shot dead in the operation have been nominated in the case.

Inquiry committee formed

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

According to the notification issued here, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

