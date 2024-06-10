Alleged killer from Punjab gets security guard job in Karachi

KARACHI: A proclaimed offender and absconder from Punjab, got a security guard’s job in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The man arrested by the Punjab and Karachi police two days ago, disclosed how he was recruited and remained security guard in the metropolis for 14 months without proper documents.

Accused Waseem had murdered a man Nasir in Lahore’s Baghbanpura in year 2023 and escaped with the wife of the victim, first to Rawalpindi and later to Karachi.

Accused Waseem and the woman accompanying with him, were first hiding at Madhu Goth in Karachi’s Gulshan area, the accused told police after his arrest.

The killer got house on rent and the security guard’s job without documents, he disclosed to police.

“I have rented a house on Rs. 9,000 monthly in Gulshan’s Madhu Goth, first worked at Sabzi Mandi and later hired by a security company for guard. “The security company didn’t demand any documents from me,” accused Waseem told police.

“I was recruited as security guard without any prior training,” he said. “I was required identity and achieved the authority letter with difficulties,” he stated to police.

“The accused was hiding in Karachi after committing murder and Punjab police had arrived here in his search,” police officials said.

“The accused was arrested with his accompanying woman and handed over to Punjab police,” officials added.