Alleged robber killed in shootout with Karachi police

KARACHI: The Surjani Town police have Tuesday claimed to have slain a robbery suspect in a shootout which they claim began after the deceased opened fire on the personnel upon being asked to stop, ARY News reported.

When the patrolling police signalled the suspect to stop near Baba Qayyum Shah graveyard, they opened fire on them and tried to flee, police statement claimed. They were only just mugging a man nearby when the police approached them, police added.

In the alleged bid of returning fire, one of the suspects were killed, said the police, adding that the body has been shifted to the hospital.

CTD kills four TTP terrorists in overnight shootout

Separately earlier today, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of KP police claimed on Tuesday to have killed four terrorists in a shootout on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the department relayed that the CTD personnel carried out an overnight search operation in the Kohat region’s Hangu and Spin Wam areas.

Terrorists opened fire at the personnel while they were returning from the operation in the Banda area, he said, adding that when the forces returned fire, four militants were killed while three to four managed to flee the area taking advantage of the darkness.