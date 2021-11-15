Allies’ reservations over EVM dispelled, claim ministers

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has said Monday the joint parliament session has been convened at about 2 pm on Wednesday for which the reservations of government allies have been allayed who will support the bills tabled for electoral reforms, ARY News reported.

All our allies, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Mulsim League – Q (PML-Q), have agreed to support our Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) bill, said Chaudhry.

He said his while talking to media about the claims by Cheif Justice Gilgit Baltistan court Rana Shamim who said former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice retired Saqib Nisar intervened in cases against ex-premier Nawaz Sharif and his family, and leveraged his authority to delay their bail until after 2018 elections.

Standing next to him was interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad who said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself addressed the objections raised on electoral reforms by the allies. He confirmed the rescheduled joint parliament session to now hold on Wednesday and added that some 8- to 10 legislation will be proposed in the next session with the support of the treasury bench associates.

All our allies stand with his with whom we discussed at length the electoral reforms we want to bring in the parliament, Chaudhry said.

IHC serves contempt notice to former CJ GB Rana Shamim

Earlier today, Islamabad High Court (IHC) served contempt of court notice to the former CJ GB Rana Shamim over his allegations against the ex- CJP Saqib Nisar.

Former CJ Gilgit Baltistan had claimed former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.