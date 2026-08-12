Alligator attack: Florida woman suffers arm amputation after bite on Silver River

A Florida woman is recovering at home after surviving a severe alligator attack during a swimming outing in Marion County’s Silver River. The victim suffered a traumatic amputation to her right arm before being rescued by nearby boaters and emergency medical responders.

Local officials confirmed that state wildlife officers responded quickly, leading to the capture of the nuisance alligator involved in the incident.

Bystander Action and Emergency Response

The attack unfolded when a group of swimmers encountered an alligator in the clear waters of Silver Springs. Witnesses stated the victim attempted to defend herself with a paddleboard paddle before the animal lunged and pulled her underwater.

Good Samaritans on a nearby vessel heard distress calls and maneuvered their boat toward the commotion, prompting the alligator to release the swimmer.

“It was a severe injury, and minutes mattered. We used rope to secure a tourniquet before bringing everyone aboard to reach the nearest boat ramp.” — John Gamache, Good Samaritan

First responders met the vessel at the boat launch and transported the woman to a local hospital, where emergency surgeons stabilized her condition.

FWC Investigation and Public Safety Notice

In response to the incident, Marion County officials temporarily closed access to Silver River while contracted trappers searched the vicinity. On August 9, FWC confirmed the removal of a 9-foot-8-inch male alligator, allowing local authorities to reopen the river to watercraft and swimmers.

State wildlife officials remind residents and visitors that alligators inhabit bodies of water across all 67 counties in Florida.

Safety Guidelines for Swimming in Alligator Habitats