WATCH: Alligator rises out of water to snatch kid’s fish and his pole

‘It’s alright, buddy. Keep going,’ his dad said in the video, which was uploaded to Facebook.

Within seconds, a massive alligator rushes out of the water and snatches the boy’s catch in his mouth, causing Dawson to jump back in alarm.

In his haste to leave, the alligator even took the boy’s fishing pole along with him as he turned around and receded back into the murky water.

Thankfully, neither Dawson nor the alligator were injured during the wild scene.