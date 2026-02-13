Allison Holker announces her engagement with Adam Edmunds

Allison Holker officially announced her engagement to Adam Edmunds after two years of dating.

In her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 38-year-old professional dancer announced that Adam had popped the question, describing the proposal as “the most romantic night” of her life. Allison Holker and Adam Edmunds went public with their relationship in 2024

Allison wrote, “I am so in love with you, Adam. Baby, I am forever grateful for you and the impact you have had in my life and my kids’ lives”.

She further penned, “I am a better person because of you. You helped me find myself again and showed me how to love. Every morning I wake up, I feel safe knowing you are my person at my side. You and your kids coming into our lives has been the biggest blessing”.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum shared that the tech executive asked her to marry him on February 6 during her 38th birthday bash.

“The whole night was magic,” she continued. “You had every detail thought out to make it even more special”.

“Adam, I will always support you, hold you and love you! You are my everything, Adam,” added Allison.