Allison Mack confesses using fame for Keith Ranier's NXIVM cult

In a new podcast, former Smallville actress Allison Mack opens up about her role in the NXIVM sex cult, making an admission to using her fame as a power tool to influence others.

On Uncover’s Allison After the NXIVM podcast, Allison Mack discusses her involvement and recruitment of women for Keith Raniere’s controversial NXIVM group, which was featured in HBO’s docuseries The Vow. This is her first interview since her incarceration.

Allison Mack’s entry to the cult is detailed in Monday’s first episode, as is her eventual three-year prison sentence for her role in committing criminal acts like sex crimes, physical branding of female members, and long-term psychological trauma to members. When asked about the moment she was punished in court, Mack recalled the judge remarking on “the fact that I seemed callous, laughed at people’s pain, and led people in negative directions, and that was not acceptable.”

However, when asked if she used her popularity to hire and compel women in NXIVM, Mack replied, “I think I capitalised on the assets I had. And therefore, I believe I capitalised on my success as an actor. And it was a powerful tool that I had to get people to do what I wanted…I believe I was quite helpful in taking Keith’s vision forward.

Notably, a jury sentenced Mackato to three years in federal prison and a $20,000 fine for racketeering. She admitted to manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for Raniere, branding them with Raniere’s signs, and acting as a master over her slaves.

The actress was later freed from prison one year early in July 2023, nearly two years into her three-year term.

Mack has revealed in a podcast interview that she dated a toxic rock star lover, refusing to take his identity, while filming Smallville. He would spend all of her money, hit her, and cut his own face during disagreements.