Allowance increase proposed for THESE employees

KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Police (IG), Javed Alam Odho, has proposed a significant increase in the allowances of trainers in Grades 1–16, raising them to Rs. 30,000.

Speaking at the 132nd passing-out parade at the Shahid Hayat Police Training College in Saeedabad, Karachi, IG Sindh Javed Alam Odho, said the monthly allowance for trainers in grades 1 -16 should be increased from Rs.3,000 to Rs.30,000.

He also proposed raising the training allowance for officers in grades 17 – 21 from Rs.5,000 to Rs.50,000.

Javed Alam Odho added that a proposal approved by the chief minister of Sindh to increase trainee officers’ monthly diet allowance from Rs.5,500 to Rs.10,000 was awaiting clearance from the provincial finance department and was expected to be implemented soon.

IG Sindh has also announced plans to upgrade the Shahid Hayat Police Training College in Saeedabad and the Police Training College in Shahdadpur into centers of excellence.

According to him, the proposed upgrades of both institutions would require around Rs.9.45 billion, while an additional Rs.249.99 million would be needed annually, beyond the existing budget, to meet daily operational expenses.

IG Sindh said that new posts of inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors would be created for the training branch, and the training centers in Razzaqabad, Sakrand and Hyderabad proposed to be upgraded to the status of police training schools.

On this occasion, IG Sindh Javed Alam Odho has also congratulated the newly passed out personnel and urged them to prioritize public service, uphold the rule of law and perform their duties with professionalism, describing the police uniform as both an honor and a major responsibility.

The police chief said tackling street crime in Karachi and eliminating armed gangs operating in the riverine “katcha” areas remained among the Sindh Police’s biggest challenges.