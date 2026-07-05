Alpha Box Office Day 2: Alia Bhatt's film struggles against YRF Spy hits

The action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is currently on its second day at the box office. Following a respectable Friday opening, the film saw a slight dip in box office receipts on Saturday. Despite this slowdown, the YRF Spy Universe movie has crossed the ₹15 crore mark net in India.

According to real-time figures released by trade website Sacnilk, Alpha minted ₹5.87 crore net at the domestic box office on Day 2 through Saturday night. Because these are early live estimates, the final Day 2 collection is anticipated to adjust slightly once all late-night screenings conclude.

On Day 1, the film locked in a final net collection of ₹9.25 crore in India. The latest data indicates that Alpha’s domestic gross collection currently stands at ₹18.03 crore, bringing its total domestic net collection to ₹15.12 crore. Globally, the movie has grossed over ₹22 crore within its first two days.

Despite a stable start for a female-led action film, Alpha’s second-day performance remains the lowest in the history of the YRF Spy Universe. For context, on their respective second days:

War 2 (starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR) brought in ₹57.85 crore.

Pathaan (fronted by Shah Rukh Khan) pulled in ₹70.50 crore.

Tiger 3 (starring Salman Khan) collected ₹59.25 crore.

Additionally, Alpha slightly lagged behind some other recent releases on its second day. Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 brought in ₹6.25 crore on day two, while Alia Bhatt’s previous theatrical release, Jigra, brought in ₹6.55 crore. Ultimately, the occupancy of the late-night shows will determine exactly where Alpha closes its second day.

As the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan also makes a special appearance, reprising his popular role as Kabir from the War films.

The movie is the latest addition to the interconnected spy franchise produced by Yash Raj Films, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. Notably, Sharvari’s previous film, the Imtiaz Ali-directed Main Vaapas Aaunga, is still running in theaters, making Alpha her second major theatrical release in less than a month.