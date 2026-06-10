The teaser for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming action film Alpha has been unveiled.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha brings together an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor.

The film is said to be a female-led spy thriller and marks the next major entry in the expanding YRF spy franchise.

The newly released teaser opens on what appears to be a warm father-daughter moment between Bobby Deol’s character and Alia Bhatt’s character.

However, the tone quickly shifts as he handed Alia a task that signals the beginning of her transformation into an operative within a secret organization.

The teaser further revealed that Bobby Deol’s character has been training her since childhood, preparing her for a high-stakes mission.

He even tattoos her with the Alpha organisation’s symbol while telling her all about the secret program to make India’s next gen soldiers.

As the teaser continues, Alia Bhatt’s character is seen stepping into action sequences, marking her entry into the franchise’s high-intensity spy world.

In earlier interviews, Alia Bhatt said she was drawn to the project because of its genre and the opportunity to lead a large-scale action film, noting that female-led spy stories have rarely been explored in Indian mainstream cinema.

Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3.