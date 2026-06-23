Alvarez says 'best for everyone' if he leaves Atletico

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez said on Monday that he wants to leave Atletico Madrid in a move that would be “best for everyone”, with Real Madrid and Barcelona competing for his signature.

Atletico rejected an offer of 150 million euros ($173 million) from Real earlier this month, while Barcelona are hopeful of winning the race to sign the 26-year-old.

Alvarez spoke about his future for the first time after playing in Argentina’s 2-0 group win over Austria at the World Cup on Monday, as the defending champions secured their place in the last 32.

“This is not the time to talk about this, but I also don’t want to hide. I try to be an honest person,” Alvarez told reporters in Texas.

“I spoke with the people at the club, with those I needed to talk to, and I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream,” he said, without specifying his preferred destination.

Last week, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said he had no indication that Alvarez wanted to leave the club after two trophyless seasons.

He also spoke out against the attempts of rival clubs to prise the striker away and said Alvarez would only leave if his 500-million-euro release clause was met.

Real appear to have turned their attention to other targets after their bid was dismissed, but Barcelona are reportedly preparing a new offer as they seek a replacement for the departing Robert Lewandowski.