Alyssa Stoddard: Unfairly Caught in Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Scandal

On July 16, 2025, a Coldplay show was at the center of a viral controversy when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR director Kristin Cabot were spotted on the jumbotron having a romantic moment. The clip caused outrage, memes, and speculation online, as it seemed to reveal an affair, with Andy cheating on his wife, Megan Kerrigan, according to reports. Yet, in the midst of all the chaos, an unwitting bystander, Alyssa Stoddard, was inadvertently swept up in the drama.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Controversy

Who Is Alyssa Stoddard?

Alyssa Stoddard is a seasoned HR professional with an impressive track record. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has held roles such as HR Business Partner at Proofpoint and Manager of People Strategy at ObserveI. She also serves on the board of the Little Sparks Project, showcasing her commitment to community initiatives. Recently promoted to Vice President of People at Astronomer by Kristin Cabot, Alyssa’s professional achievements were overshadowed by her wrongful association with the ColdplayGate scandal.

How Alyssa Stoddard Got Entangled in the Scandal

The controversy erupted when internet sleuths misidentified Alyssa Stoddard as the woman in the viral Kiss Cam video, seen pulling away from Andy Byron during an embrace. Alyssa, who joined Astronomer as Senior Director of People in January 2025, was not even at the concert. Despite this, social media buzz and amateur detectives linked her to the incident, fueling misinformation and dragging her name into the headlines.

Astronomer’s Response to Clear the Air

Astronomer quickly issued a statement to address the speculation and protect Alyssa’s reputation. The company clarified that Alyssa Stoddard was not present at the Coldplay concert and was not involved in the video. The statement emphasized Astronomer’s commitment to its values and announced a formal investigation into the conduct of its leaders, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. The statement read:

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly. Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event, and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.”

The Impact of Misidentification in the Digital Age

Alyssa Stoddard’s wrongful entanglement in the ColdplayGate scandal is an example of the potential dangers of instant misinformation in the age of social media. The amplifying potential of social media for unsubstantiated assertions can unjustly destroy reputations, as was the case here. Although Alyssa herself remains top-notch in her position at Astronomer, the incident serves to remind one to check facts before one reacts.

