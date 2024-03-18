‘We got married within a year…’: Alyy Khan, wife Chandni Saigol share their love story

British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan got candid about his first meeting with now-wife Chandni Saigol, and how they got married within months. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Seasoned international actor Alyy Khan, along with his wife Chandni Saigol, was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’. The actor shared how he first met his life partner here in Karachi, while he was residing in India at that time, and soon the two decided to get married.

Although the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star was born in Karachi, he moved to England and then to Mumbai with his mother, after his parents parted ways, where he started his career at an early age.

Khan mentioned that other than acting he used to host concerts and musical shows on the side and visited Karachi with Jagjit Singh and Farida Khanum for the same.

However, before meeting Saigol herself in Karachi, he had met his parents during their Mumbai trip when they stayed at the same hotel. “When I got to know they are Pakistani, I informed them about my visit and they very kindly asked me to meet their kids, Chandni and her brother,” Khan recalled.

The actor added that he first met Saigol over a coffee at her house, only for 15 minutes, and at that very moment, decided to get married to her. “I was convinced that she is the woman I want to have a family with,” he shared.

The couple further divulged that Saigol then went to Mumbai on a vacation and on their first formal dinner there, Khan proposed to her for marriage, and she was quick to accept his proposal.

“Our first meeting was in February, I went to Mumbai in April, in May, we decided to get married and we tied the knot in October,” said Saigol. “I had to resume a film shoot in Jodhpur by the 15th of the month, so we got married and I directly took her to the location on honeymoon,” Khan added.

Notably, the couple, who tied the knot in 2004, share two children together, a daughter named Inaya and a son Rayyan.

