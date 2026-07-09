Scientists may have discovered a new method to slow Alzheimer’s by helping brain cells repair their DNA.

The study, published in FEBS Open Bio, was conducted by researchers at King’s College London. They tested an experimental drug, KCL-286, on mice with Alzheimer’s, indicating that addressing DNA damage could serve as a novel treatment approach.

Current treatments mainly alleviate symptoms or slow progression without tackling the root cause. Over the years, brain cells gather DNA damage due to aging, inflammation, and normal processes.

When this damage accumulates faster than it can be repaired, neurons may malfunction or die.

The team focused on a protein called retinoic acid receptor-beta (RARβ), which regulates gene expression. KCL-286 activates this receptor, triggering a process that boosts the production of DNA repair proteins.

Post-treatment, mice showed improved DNA repair in neurons. The drug also decreased brain inflammation and reduced abnormal immune cell activity associated with Alzheimer’s.

Professor Jonathan Corcoran likened this to repairing potholes—once fixed, traffic flows smoothly. Similarly, repairing DNA damage restores brain cell function and decreases harmful inflammation.

Researchers believe this method could eventually treat Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative conditions. Since DNA damage affects many neurological disorders, enhancing the brain’s repair systems could offer broad benefits.

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Although the research is in mice, early Phase 1 trials indicate KCL-286 is safe in humans. If funding allows, larger studies will test whether the drug improves memory, cognition, and daily functioning in patients with Alzheimer’s.

This study presents an innovative approach that focuses on repairing underlying damage rather than merely targeting amyloid or tau proteins. Larger human trials are essential to determine if this approach will be part of future Alzheimer’s treatment.