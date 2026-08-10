Amaal Mallik explains why ‘Arijit Singh’ sang for Awarapan 2

In response to rumors that Arijit Singh returned to the recording studio for the title track of Awarapan 2, music composer Amaal Mallik clarified that the collaboration was unrelated to any previous obligation or an old, previously recorded song.

His voice on Yeh Awarapan generated a lot of interest months after Arijit said he was quitting playback singing. Amaal Mallik claims that the decision was solely based on a sincere connection rather than any residual obligation or persuasion.

Amaal added that although Arijit had been given the melody for Yeh Awarapan some months before the song’s release, the singer didn’t formally agree to record it until roughly a week before its release, when the song’s melody struck a chord with him.

This directly refuted popular belief that the song was an old, shelved recording being released now to take advantage of the increased demand following Arijit’s declaration of retirement.

Commenting on the larger background of Arijit’s decision to retire from playback singing, Amaal pointed out that a year or two prior to his public declaration, many who had worked closely with him had already seen his declining interest in cinema music.

The composer claims that Arijit’s decision to sing for Awarapan 2 was purely motivated by their long-standing relationship and personal connection, as well as respect for the film’s producers and lead actor, Emraan Hashmi, rather than any outside pressure.

Amaal also refuted the notion that fans should overinterpret the partnership, stating that he doesn’t see Yeh Awarapan as either a permanent return or a final farewell.

He reiterated that Arijit has moved away from cinema music in particular, not from music in general, and added that he would be happy to have him contribute his voice to another song in the future.

On January 27, Arijit made his decision to retire from playback singing public on social media, telling his admirers that he would no longer be accepting new jobs.

He thanked listeners for their support over the years and hailed the journey as a good one in his message, but he did not provide a precise explanation for the choice.

He has since made a few stage appearances, including a noteworthy performance with sitarist Anoushka Shankar in Kolkata. Reports at the time said he intended to continue composing music independently and explore creative initiatives outside the commercial film sector.

Awarapan 2, which is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films and features Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar, is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui.

Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, and Akhil Sachdeva are among the composers who contributed to the film’s music. Amaal Mallik composed Yeh Awarapan, which was written by Rashmi Virag.

On August 14, 2026, the sequel to the 2007 original is set to open in theaters.