Amanda Batula and West Wilson were seen holding hands and sharing sweet moments during the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

On Friday evening, the Summer House stars were seen holding hands and sharing a sweet smooch during the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees game at Yankee Stadium.

Amanda donned an oversized brown jacket and denim shorts at the event, while West wore a white shirt and light blue jeans.

For those unversed, the couple confirmed their romance last month by sharing a joint statement on Instagram. On March 31, the pair penned a note on their Instagram, “We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity”.

They continued, “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it”.

They also mentioned, “as our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling”. “We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless.”

Concluding the statement, they wrote, “We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”