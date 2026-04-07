Amanda Bynes first song drops after four years

Amanda Bynes announced the release date of her first song “Girl Friend” after four years on Apple Music and Spotify.

On April 10, the first song of Amanda Bynes will be released on Apple Music and Spotify. In an interview with E!News, she said, “My inspiration was a lot of EDM as well as rap”.

Indeed, the 40-year-old is mixing genres with the track, which also taps Los Angeles-based rapper Fenix Flexin. As Amanda’s label Create Music Group which has worked with Jason Derulo, Keri Hilson and Deadmau5 put it, the song “blends melodic rap with EDM-inspired production, creating a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce”.

The label continued in a statement, “Built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy. it’s designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal”.

Amanda first teased her return to music in February, when she announced that she and Fenix were working together on something she described as “straight fire.”