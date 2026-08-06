Amanda Frances quits ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Amanda Frances announced the saddest news for the fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The entrepreneur and actress Amanda Frances, who joined for Season 15, has announced that she will not be returning for Season 16. The news was announced through the official Instagram handle of the author on August 5.

The post stated, “My time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is complete. Saying yes to this show was one of the boldest, wildest, most clarifying things I’ve ever done”. It further mentioned, “And I am genuinely grateful, grateful for the experience. The women. The viewers who saw me, rooted for me, challenged me, quoted me, misunderstood me, defended me, found my work, bought my books, or simply watched me try to explain metaphysics in a room full of diamonds and side-eyes,” it continued.

In the caption the author mentioned, “It was a ministry, honestly. But I came into this experience with an already-full life. And right now, that life is asking for all of me”.

She noted she’s releasing her next memoir, Holy F*ck, on Aug. 18, marrying Eddie Tsivislavsky and raising her children: Canaan, 3, Delilah, Liam, and Shoshana. The latter two he shares with his ex-wife. Frances and Tsivislavsky’s third son, Zion, died at 5 days old in 2022.

“And while this show gave me an incredible platform, a platform is not the same thing as a foundation. And of the greatest gifts of the experience was seeing just how strong my foundation actually is,” Frances wrote.

She continued by remarking how “every room has something to teach you,” and some rooms can expand, challenge, misunderstand, “remind you who you already are,” and “show you parts of yourself you couldn’t have seen anywhere else.” She expressed her gratitude for the series teaching her about clarity, lessons, plot twists, spiritual warfare, and the “occasional deeply unnecessary dinner party drama into all that God has for me next.”

“And to anyone watching, please know: Your next move does not require anyone’s approval. Your evolution does not need a permission slip. And you can be grateful for an opportunity and know when it’s time to leave.” In the end, they noted, “And obviously… Say it with me: I win in the end”.

Fellow castmate Jennifer Tilly commented on the announcement: “Amanda, Good luck on your journey going forward. I can’t wait to read your new book! You are so funny and sweet and smart. We will miss you.”

Frances and Tilly starred alongside Sutton Brown, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Bozoma Saint John and Rachel Zoe for the show’s 15th season.

During her time on the show, Frances caused the most attention, with the women asking questions about her source of income and how she made money by selling online courses about manifesting money. She also faced audience criticism, with viewers questioning how she handles conflict.

She previously told PEOPLE that she is a “calm, peaceful person,” and she questioned whether being “emotionally regulated” was “triggering” for some of her costars.

“They’d be fighting, and I’d be like, ‘Do I have anything meaningful to say here?’ And also, ‘Do I have anything meaningful to say that they can receive?’” she explains. “Because I’m not in the environment I’m used to, where everyone in my world is so into personal development, and we’re all wanting to learn and grow from one another. So, it’s like, if it’s going to fall on deaf ears, should I even open my mouth right now? So, I don’t think they liked that.”