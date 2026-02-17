Amanda Holden reveals about her role in 'Britain's Got Talent'

Amanda Holden has revealed she disliked stepping into a leadership role on Britain’s Got Talent when Simon Cowell was forced to miss auditions due to illness.

Despite being the longest-serving judge, she said taking the central decision-making position left her feeling uncomfortable and isolated.

The Sun quoted her, “I must admit, I hated sitting in that seat! I’ve been on the show the longest, so I understand why I probably need to sit in that seat, but when I was there, I felt very outcast on the end. It’s okay if your team are sat to the left of you… Simon’s got dozens of staff and family watching from the side and communicating with him”.

Holden explained she understood why producers asked her to lead the panel, but the experience felt unnatural. She said Cowell normally has a strong support system around him during filming, including staff and family who help keep him connected to the production.

In contrast, she joked that her own team had stayed away, leaving her feeling disconnected from the show’s flow. “Mine all decided to eat my snacks and sit in the dressing room paying no attention to the show or me whatsoever!”.

She said the role required her to lean into conversations more, rather than participating naturally. She further recalled, “Simon said to me, ‘You must have loved it. Did you feel powerful?’ “I said I hated it because I had to keep leaning in to be part of the conversation”.

During Cowell’s absence, Holden judged alongside KSI, Alesha Dixon, and stand-in judge Stacey Solomon. Although she disliked leading the panel, she said she enjoyed the audition atmosphere, describing the new season as looser and more chaotic in an entertaining way.

She also praised KSI’s direct judging style and said she was happy to see Cowell return to his usual blunt, one-line critiques, which she described as part of the show’s identity.

Holden added she hopes she never has to lead the panel again, saying she feels most comfortable in her usual middle seat. “I never want to sit in that seat again! I’m juicy in the middle. It’s such a good spot.” The new series is scheduled to air on ITV1.