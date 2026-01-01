Amanda Holden shares her intimate New Year celebration

Actress Amanda Holden celebrated the New Year with her loved ones, as she shared on social media.

As 2025 wrapped up, a whole host of celebrities were dressed to the nines to welcome 2026, and Amanda Holden ensured all eyes were on her in a stunning Victoria Beckham gown.

The plunging blue dress, which retails at £1,290, showcased her figure as she posed alongside husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, for a New Year snap.

Amanda and her family partied with the presenter’s best friend, Alan Carr, as they ushered in the new year by quaffing flutes of champagne. She captioned her Instagram photos: “’What a happy Christmas”.

It comes after she posed with her Cutting It co-stars for their annual festive get-together.

Amanda, who played Mia Bevan on the show, shared a sweet photo of the group enjoying a girls’ weekend away. Amanda also wrote, “I couldn’t live without them”.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa and her fiancé, Callum Turner, took a romantic stroll in London on Tuesday as they rang in the New Year in the chilly UK.

The Albanian pop star, who spent the festive period along with her fiancé, putting on a fully loving display as they walked hand in hand through the streets of the capital, wrapped up warmly for their outing.