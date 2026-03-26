Amanda Peet reveals emotional struggle with her cancer diagnosis

Amanda Peet revealed the raw moments from her stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis as a mother of three.

The 54-year-old actress shared that she “had to get herself together” before delivering the difficult news to her children.

In an interview with E! News, she noted, “They’ve been great. I definitely had to get myself together before including them”.

Moreover, the star marked that the hard part was that nothing is certain and “there was going to be no perfect time to tell them.” Notably, Amanda shared her diagnosis with fans in a recent essay for the New Yorker. On the other hand, her co-star, Sarah Paulson, took to her social media and encouraged her to root for her recovery.

She penned, “My best friend, Amanda Peet, has written the most profoundly gorgeous essay about the loss of her parents, while dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis. If you are running around and doing other stuff, I did the audio recording, and you can listen to me try to do the piece justice”.

Continuing, “How outrageously groovy is that? Bird, I love you beyond. (sic)” She marked her own cancer journey as well: “On Tuesday, we would also learn my receptor status.”

This would specify how tough your strain of cancer is, noting, ”’It’s like dogs,’ she explained. ‘You have poodles on one end and, on the other, pit bulls'”.