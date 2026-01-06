Amanda Seyfried admits confusion over Timothee Chalamet’s shout-out to Kylie Jenner •

Amanda Seyfried added a dose of humor to an already viral Critics Choice Awards moment after sharing her amused reaction to Timothee Chalamet’s emotional acceptance speech.

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old actor won the Best Actor award for his spectacular performance in Marty Supreme. After receiving the award, Chalamet delivered a heartfelt speech that quickly set social media buzzing.

During his speech, the actor thanked his partner of three years Kylie Jenner, expressing gratitude for their “foundation,” a phrase that left some viewers momentarily puzzled.

“And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation,” Chalamet said, gesturing toward Jenner as she seen mouthing “I love you” from the audience.

Following the moment sparked buzz on the social media, the Mean Girls star, 40, admitted to her confusion in an Instagram comment.

“OH not like a foundation/charity I was curious about that,” Seyfried wrote in the comment section of actor Evan Ross post, featuring a photo of the moment.

Her comment sparked laughter across social media, with fans agreeing with her relatable confusion.

Several users admitted they had the same reaction, while others joked that the actor might have been referring to makeup foundation instead.