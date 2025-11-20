Amanda Seyfried drops stars' names she wants in 'Mamma Mia 3'

American actress and singer Amanda Seyfried is pitching another blonde bombshell to join her in a potential third “Mamma Mia” movie.

In recent news, the Oscar-nominated star has said before that she’d be open to pop star Sabrina Carpenter joining the franchise and recently told Entertainment Tonight that she wants her “The Housemaid” co-star Sydney Sweeney to get in on the fun.

During an interview with ET at the Governors Awards, Seyfried was asked about the progress on her upcoming project “Mamma Mia,”. She replied, “Maybe I’m just naive, but I’m pretty sure ‘Mamma Mia 3’ is a done deal.”

The second film in the jukebox musical saga was a prequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” but Seyfried says she sees “Mamma Mia 3” catching back up with her character Sophie in the present day, along with some fresh faces. Though Carpenter has previously been floated as playing her daughter, Seyfried suggested the singer take on a different family member.

Seyfried noted, “I love portraying a mom, so I would love to see Sophie with her kids”. She further said, “Maybe she has a cousin she hasn’t seen in a while, and that could be Sabrina Carpenter. And then Sydney Sweeney could show up. There’s a bunch of girls that really want to be a part of it, and I’m all for it”.

Though “Mamma Mia 3” has not been made official yet, producer Judy Craymer has confirmed that there is a script for the plot. Seyfried added, “I just know the three dads are going to come back, and we still won’t know who the dad is because it doesn’t matter. Meryl Streep is a ghost, obviously, so she’ll be around. And Julie Walters and Christine Baranski will be back singing and looking hot, and we’re all going to be somewhere tropical. And ABBA will be playing.”

Sweeney has expressed interest in joining the “Mamma Mia” universe. She told Variety back in 2023: “I’ve always wanted to go to Greece. I love ‘Mamma Mia’, something like that would be really fun.”